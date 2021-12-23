Advertisement

Christian County prosecutor files charges following standoff with newborn

Bobby Duane Daniel/Christian County Jail
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor filed several charges against a man involved in a standoff with a newborn in Nixa Wednesday.

The charges against Bobby Duane Daniel include domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

Officers responded to the home near Baracuda Drive after a 911 call hang up. Investigators say Daniel locked himself in the home with a newborn. Investigators say he made suicidal statements.

After negotiating for a short time, Daniel left the house without any incident. The newborn was unharmed.

