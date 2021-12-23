Christian County prosecutor files charges following standoff with newborn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor filed several charges against a man involved in a standoff with a newborn in Nixa Wednesday.

The charges against Bobby Duane Daniel include domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

Officers responded to the home near Baracuda Drive after a 911 call hang up. Investigators say Daniel locked himself in the home with a newborn. Investigators say he made suicidal statements.

After negotiating for a short time, Daniel left the house without any incident. The newborn was unharmed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.