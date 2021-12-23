Advertisement

Fact Finders: Is Black Friday still king of shopping days?

Super Saturday is the last Saturday before Christmas, It’s number two.
By Paul Adler
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday, December 23rd is predicted to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year. So, we’re tackling this question on Fact Finders; Is Black Friday still the biggest shopping day of the year?

Adobe Analytics reports consumers spent $8.9 billion on Black Friday. That number includes online and in-store sales. The company reports this year’s Black Friday sales are down from 2020 and 2019.

Another company, Sensormatic Solutions looks at in-store traffic. This company reports Black Friday traffic dropped about 20-percent when compared to 2019. But keep in mind, 2019 is the year before the pandemic. The Senior Director of the Sensormatic Retail Consulting Practice says don’t write off Black Friday.

“It’s still going to maintain a significant prominence and there’s good reason for that. It’s a family holiday in the sense of the family likes to get together and do their shopping. The retailers still tend to program their better deals for Black Friday weekend,” commented Brian Field.

Sensormatic says even with the pandemic, Black Friday still reigns as the number one shopping day for in-store traffic. Super Saturday is the last Saturday before Christmas, It’s number two. December 23rd is number 3. One more wrinkle, Adobe Analytics says shoppers spent more money on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday.

So, on this question, we’ll say for in-store traffic, YES, Black Friday is still the biggest shopping day of the year.

