Firefighters battle house fire at vacant Springfield, Mo. home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the home at Lexington and Lynn around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say the homeowner passed away recently. Firefighters found no one inside the home. The fire did not do significant structural damage to the home.

