Firefighters battle house fire at vacant Springfield, Mo. home
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire Thursday afternoon in Springfield.
Firefighters responded to the home at Lexington and Lynn around 2:30 p.m.
Investigators say the homeowner passed away recently. Firefighters found no one inside the home. The fire did not do significant structural damage to the home.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.