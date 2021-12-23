Advertisement

Firefighters battle house fire at vacant Springfield, Mo. home

Firefighters responded to the home at Lexington and Lynn around 2:30 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the home at Lexington and Lynn around 2:30 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the home at Lexington and Lynn around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say the homeowner passed away recently. Firefighters found no one inside the home. The fire did not do significant structural damage to the home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.; juvenile suspected shooter
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Nixa police officers responded to the domestic call in the area of Barracuda and Walleye Streets.
Police arrest man after barricading himself in Nixa, Mo. home with newborn
Experts warn of ‘perfect storm’ in Missouri as cases jump
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III celebrates during the first half of an NFL...
Steelers now must face Ingram after trading him to Chiefs
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 5,200 cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ new cases
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second half of an NFL football game...
Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications
Texas County health leaders warn of rising COVID-19 cases