Ozark Greenways “Goat Gang” is still hard at work along Frisco Highline Trail near Willard

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re driving down Jackson Street in Willard, Mo. past the community center and city hall, don’t think your eyes are deceiving you if you see a herd of goats grazing next to the Frisco Highline Trail, an old railroad space that’s been converted to a recreational patch for bicyclists and pedestrians.

After all you’ve heard of goat roping, goat yoga and there’s even goat therapy where goats replace dogs as soothing companions for school students or patients at medical facilities.

So why not have “goatscaping” as in landscaping by goats?

That’s what is happening along part of a 400-acre stretch of the Frisco Trail as Ozark Greenways has partnered with the Willard Parks and Recreation Department and goat owners Paige and Jake Berger.

“We learned that a community in Arkansas was utilizing goats to get rid of poison ivy,” said Frisco Highline Trail Manager John Montgomery. “We’ve got bush honeysuckle, wintercreeper and poison ivy that we’re trying to keep from encroaching on the trail. In exploring different options we could get a crew with chainsaws to remove all that stuff but that becomes time consuming and utilizes a lot of fuel plus we would still have to remove the brush.”

So the manpower has been replaced by “goatpower” that clears vegetation and noxious weeds without the need of mowers or bush hogs.

“They haven’t taken all of jobs yet but they make it a lot easier because they eat the underbrush down so we don’t have to get in there,” said Willard Parks and Recreation employee Jeremy Taylor.

Ozark Greenways also pointed out that utilizing goats keeps workers from having to spray toxic and harmful herbicides to maintain the corridor and it helps prevent wildfires.

“The goats don’t leave a lot of dead brush and dry things behind so they actually become a fire prevention tool,” Montgomery pointed out. “Additionally their manure is providing all kinds of nutrients to the soil.”

“They’re just really unique animals,” Taylor added. “They have a big appetite and will eat anything. I’ve seen them chew on glass and aluminum cans. My uncle had one that actually drank anti-freeze one time and survived it.”

There are signs along the trail asking folks not to feed the goats.

“That’s because every little thing we feed them from our pockets is one less thing they’re going to eat out here,” Montgomery explained.

And there is an electric fence to keep the goats in and the curious public out.

“Especially when you’re as popular as they are,” Montgomery said with a smile. “You’ve got fans showing up here all the time.”

The goats do enjoy visitors though. They actually stop eating and stare at trail users when they come by and they’ll sometimes gather at the edge of the fence and stare longingly at the great beyond that’s out of their chewing reach.

“They may not be working but they’re planning,” Montgomery laughed. “They’re planning their next move.”

When asked if the goats have their own personalities?

“Oh yeah,” Montgomery replied as he pointed to a couple of goats in particular. “Earhart has quite a bit of wanderlust. Wednesday acts as the ‘foregoat’ as in the foreman. There have been a couple of times that they didn’t see my truck when I came up here and they were in the middle of a nap. That was a good opportunity for Wednesday to explain to me the value of napping during the work day.”

So compared to their human counterparts, this goat gang has both its good and bad aspects.

“Their pay scale would maybe be lower,” Taylor said.

“But we do have to be concerned about them butting heads,” Montgomery added.

