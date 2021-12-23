OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: Police shoot & kill man outside north Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in north Springfield.

Officers responded to an apartment complex off of the 200 block of East Norton Road Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say officers responded to shots fired outside the apartment complex. Investigators say they arrived to find a man attempting to force his way into an apartment with a rifle. Officers demanded he drop his gun. Investigators say when he pointed the weapon at officers, they fired shots hitting him.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on the man. He died at a Springfield hospital. Police have not released his identity.

