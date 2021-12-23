Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Branson are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains.

Officers responded Wednesday to a 911 call regarding a person who located the remains off of Fall Creek Road. Responding units located several skeletal remains in a heavily wooded area.

Investigators say the remains have been identified as human. The Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner investigated the scene throughout the day on Wednesday. They returned Thursday.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

The Taney County Coroner is coordinating with a forensic odonatologist and medical personnel to identify the remains and seek a cause of death.

