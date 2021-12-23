Republic, Mo. family discusses grieving from suicide during the holidays

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a time of holiday cheer and delight for lots of families, but it can also be an exceptionally difficult time for those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

Jason and Lynnea Shaw lost their son Tristen on May 10. He was 17-years-old at the time.

This will be their first Christmas without their son. The couple says it can be a difficult time, but also a time that is more important than ever to provide support for one another.

“Just making sure our loved ones still feel loved,” Jason Shaw said. “Especially Braden [Tristen’s brother].”

Grief can come in waves and the Shaw’s have felt this firsthand over the last several months, even more this week as Christmas approaches.

”I was making shirts the other day, and I was just going away at it in the bedroom in there and listening to some music,” Jason said. “Just out of the blue it hit me.”

Jason started a suicide prevention foundation in honor of his son. He has made all sorts of bracelets and shirts bearing his son’s name.

The Shaw’s have decorated their home with holiday cheer, like a tree and set of stockings, but the two admit the holidays feel a little off this year.

”Part of you just wants to withdraw and then the other part of you wants to interact and make new traditions,” Lynnea Shaw said. “You want to honor your loved one.”

Those waves of emotion can sneak up sometimes, but Jason said deep down he feels like it is all for a reason.

”I hold onto that hope, because I know that that’s my son,” Jason said. “And he’s just reaching out letting us know, man, I’m watching over you.”

As Tristen watches over them, the Shaw’s also try keeping his memory by their side. They have a memorial Christmas tree decorated in honor of Tristen.

”I just try and be like we got this bub and tell him, man, we love you and we miss you,” Jason said.

The Shaw’s said their holidays are all about supporting one another, which is exactly what Stephanie Appleby at NAMI encourages all grieving families to do.

”I think it’s important when you’re a family to remind each other that you’re there for each other and that you’re a support system,” Appleby said. “And that there’s nothing that anyone can’t come to you about.”

Appleby said she knows this firsthand.

”After my suicide attempt and surviving that, it was very difficult for me to come to family,” she said. “So I think just creating a safe space for these folks to feel like they can come to their family to talk to them is really important.”

The Shaw’s also said the holidays are a time to look out for others who might be struggling with depression.

”Hug them,” Jasons said. “Listen to their problems, and be understanding and not judgmental, but loving and caring. Just letting them know that, hey, I’m always here for you. And it’s okay to not be okay.”

Jason has also been busy working on a support group along with Republic students.

“I am blown away by the students at Republic,” he said. “It’s pretty crazy because I have had several of them reach out and be like, ‘it’s amazing what’s happening here. People are starting to talk and looking out for everybody.’ And that’s what we need!”

Jason hosts the support group at a coffee shop on weekends with a group of students.

“These kids, they need hope and they need love,” he said. “The most important thing for me is letting them talk. And let them talk when they want to, because that’s going to open them up and be receptive to other things. I’m just here to listen. We just sit there and we talk. It’s a good time. It’s a safe place.”

If you or a loved one need support, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Additional Resources:

If you are in crisis and need immediate help for mental health or substance-use issue, call the Burrell 24/7 Crisis Help Line at 1-800-494-7355, or walk into the 24/7 Behavioral Crisis Center, located at 800 S. Park Ave.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.