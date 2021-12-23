Several proposed house and senate bills plan to address distracted driving in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers will debate new driving restrictions in 2022.

Lawmakers may approve new penalties for using your cell phone behind the wheel. It’s only illegal for drivers 21-years-old and under to be on their phones when driving. However, Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri Highway Patrol says that can be hard to enforce.

“The problem we come into is determining that person’s age at first glance, what’s called prima facie,” said Sgt. McClure.

He says that means troopers can only pull someone over if there are other issues with their driving, not just because they were on their phone.

Sgt. McClure says distracted driving is one of the top three contributors to fatal crashes for drivers ages 16 to 21.

“Our youth are conditioned to immediately pick that phone up and read or respond to that text,” Sgt. McClure says. “There is no text to be sent, there is no snap to be read, no story on somebody’s Snapchat to be reviewed or read that’s gonna change your life. It can wait.”

Driver Don Wilson says he always sees people texting and driving and despite how safe he tries to be, it’s a big concern.

“I try to allow plenty of room in front of me so I have room to stop quickly if I need to but when I leave that gap, people aren’t paying attention and they pull in front of me and get in that little gap and they keep doing it,” Wilson says. “I’ve had a couple of really close calls.”

Driver Michael Fieth says he tries to avoid using his phone as much as possible when out on the road.

“It’s a bad problem texting and driving,” Fieth says. “Even talking on your phone. It’s probably not as bad as texting but it is bad. You can kind of pay attention when you’re talking at least but it should be against the law probably, to be honest with you.”

Pre-filed House bill 1701 hopes to change some of the laws around driving with electronic devices. It would prevent drivers of all ages from using their phones while driving. However, drivers can use the “hands-free” feature legally. The bill exempts emergency vehicles and other motor vehicles responding in a commercial capacity to another vehicle’s request for roadside assistance from the prohibition against operators using electronic wireless communication devices.

House bill 1701 would allow for use of an electronic wireless communication device to contact emergency services or relay information between for-hire operators and their dispatchers. Individuals under the age of 18 or who have an intermediate license or instruction permit are prohibited from using the devices for any purpose other than to contact emergency services.

A violation while driving would lead to a $50 fine, or a $100 fine if in a school zone or in a work zone when workers are present. Violations committed while operating a commercial vehicle would constitute a serious traffic violation for purposes of commercial motor vehicle license suspensions.

Representative Lane Roberts says he chose to pre-file this bill in response to concerns about the rising number of injury and fatality accidents in work zones.

“We don’t like placing restrictions on the freedom of our citizens,” Rep. Roberts says. “No member of the house as far as I know likes doing that but there comes a point at which it’s responsible government to find ways to provide for those uses in a safe manner. I think there’s been enough of these kinds of tragedies.”

For Sgt. McClure, that’s a major concern he has when out patrolling.

“I would venture to say most law enforcement are more aware and more concerned about traffic going by than they are in the subject that they’ve stopped and haven’t even met yet,” Sgt. McClure says.

Pre-filed house bill 1479 prohibits the use of a hand-held wireless communication device within school zones and construction or work zones. The bill specifies that no person can operate a motor vehicle within a school zone, construction zone, or work zone while using a wireless communication device to make a phone call or send a text message unless the device is equipped with hands-free technology.

Pre-filed house bill 1571 enacts provisions relating to the operation of motor vehicles while using electronic devices. More information on the bill can be found here.

Pre-filed house bill 1487 would create the offense of distracted driving. This bill creates the traffic offense of distracted driving, which involves operating a commercial or noncommercial motor vehicle or school bus while using an electronic device unless it is being used for navigation purposes. The bill states that beginning January 1, 2024, a violation of this offense will be an infraction and a moving violation for purposes of point assessment, as detailed in the bill. If violation of this offense includes property damage or harm or death to a person, it will be a misdemeanor or felony. Any person who is stopped by a peace officer for violation of this section must be advised that the person can refuse access to the device and the device cannot be confiscated without a warrant. Prior to January 2, 2024, a peace officer can only issue a warning for a violation of this section.

Pre-filed senate bill 713 would modify provisions relating to the operation of motor vehicles while using electronic wireless communication devices. This bill would prohibit someone from operating a noncommercial motor vehicle on a public road in Missouri while using an electronic device unless hands-free is an option.

The bill specifies penalties for violations of the prohibition against operating motor vehicles while operating electronic devices, including an enhanced penalty for violations occurring in a work zone or school zone. Under the act, a violation shall not be deemed a moving violation, but shall be deemed a “serious traffic violation” for purposes of commercial driver’s license disqualification.

It specifies that no person under the age of 18, and no person with an instruction permit or intermediate license regardless of age, can use an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, except to contact emergency services.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.