Springfield Public Schools addressing what’s next after dropping mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield School District is addressing options to slow the spread of COVID-19 in its schools after students return from the Christmas break.

School leaders say Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt forced their hand in dropping the mask mandate Thursday. Schmitt sent out letters earlier this month asking districts to cease any quarantine or masking policies. A judge in Jefferson City ruled in November that school districts and local health departments did not have the authority to issue mask mandates or quarantine orders.

The district is concerned about the action they had to take.

“Public schools across the state are under intense pressure, intense political pressure,” said Stephen Hall of SPS. “And that is so unfortunate because the work that we do is nonpartisan, we serve everyone and we are honored to do that. It’s our responsibility.”

Hall says the district strongly disagrees with the AG’s interpretation of the judge’s decision and what it means for public education.

Updates to the district’s plan include the following:

Parents or guardians should continue to monitor students regularly for COVID-19 symptoms.





Students and staff exhibiting symptoms of any illness must stay home until symptoms resolve and/or they are cleared by a medical provider to return. For more information on the related policy and procedures, view the student handbook

COVID-positive students will continue to be excluded from school and school activities for 10 days.



Students who are identified as direct contacts of a COVID-positive individual will be notified; however, they will not be excluded from school unless they are symptomatic.





SPS will continue to report weekly COVID-19 cases at sps.org/covidstats . However, daily public notifications of COVID cases will end.

SPS will continue to monitor health conditions in schools and the community and will make modifications to its COVID-19 protocols as warranted.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.