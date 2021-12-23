Taste of the Ozarks: Mini Cheese Balls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a cheesy treat for the holidays.

Mini Cheese Balls

2 8 oz blocks of cream cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tbsp horseradish

2 tsp salt

3 tsp chopped scallions

3 tbsp bacon bits

3 tbsp chopped pecans

3 tbsp finely chopped Craisins

2 dozen pretzel sticks

In a large bowl mix together cream cheese, cheese, horseradish, salt, 2 tsp chopped scallions. Mix until all combined. Scoop the cream cheese mixture into small balls. Roll each ball in either bacon bits, chopped scallions, chopped cranberries, or chopped pecans. Spear each mini cheeseball with a pretzel rod.

Recipe serves twelve guests

