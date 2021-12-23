Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Mini Cheese Balls

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a cheesy treat for the holidays.

Mini Cheese Balls

2 8 oz blocks of cream cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tbsp horseradish

2 tsp salt

3 tsp chopped scallions

3 tbsp bacon bits

3 tbsp chopped pecans

3 tbsp finely chopped Craisins

2 dozen pretzel sticks

In a large bowl mix together cream cheese, cheese, horseradish, salt, 2 tsp chopped scallions. Mix until all combined.  Scoop the cream cheese mixture into small balls. Roll each ball in either bacon bits, chopped scallions, chopped cranberries, or chopped pecans. Spear each mini cheeseball with a pretzel rod.

Recipe serves twelve guests

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.; juvenile suspected shooter
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Nixa police officers responded to the domestic call in the area of Barracuda and Walleye Streets.
Police arrest man after barricading himself in Nixa, Mo. home with newborn
Experts warn of ‘perfect storm’ in Missouri as cases jump
Judge sentences ex-Texas County sheriff, his ex-chief deputy on forgery convictions

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Caramel Cashew Clusters
Taste of the Ozarks: Caramel Cashew Clusters
Taste of the Ozarks: Caramel Cashew Clusters
Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Peppermint White Chocolate Cookies
Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Peppermint White Chocolate Cookies
Taste of the Ozarks: Leftover Turkey, Cranberry Waldorf Salad