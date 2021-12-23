Texas County deputies arrest man for firing at family inside a buggy
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested a man wanted for firing shots at a family in a buggy.
Chadwin Wade, 46, of Licking faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.
Officers responded to the shooting Tuesday off of Deason Drive in the Licking area. Investigators say Wade admitted to shooting a rifle at the family. The bullets did not strike anyone.
A judge ordered Wade held without bond
