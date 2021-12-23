Advertisement

Texas County deputies arrest man for firing at family inside a buggy

Chadwin Wade, 46, of Licking faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.
Chadwin Wade, 46, of Licking faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested a man wanted for firing shots at a family in a buggy.

Chadwin Wade, 46, of Licking faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.

Officers responded to the shooting Tuesday off of Deason Drive in the Licking area. Investigators say Wade admitted to shooting a rifle at the family. The bullets did not strike anyone.

A judge ordered Wade held without bond

