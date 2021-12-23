Texas County health leaders warn of rising COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders in Texas County reported a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases.

Cases jumped by 20% in Texas County. That is double the increase the entire state reported. Health leaders say the recent spread is beginning to impact the county’s hospital.

The Texas County Memorial Hospital staff asks If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual, you may be eligible to receive an infusion of monoclonal antibodies (mABs) at TCMH. If administered in the early stages of the infection, mAB infusions are shown to be effective in slowing down the infection’s progression. mAb infusions can be scheduled with TCMH’s infusion center by calling 417-967-0404.

