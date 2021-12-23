Advertisement

Texas County health leaders warn of rising COVID-19 cases

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders in Texas County reported a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases.

Cases jumped by 20% in Texas County. That is double the increase the entire state reported. Health leaders say the recent spread is beginning to impact the county’s hospital.

The Texas County Memorial Hospital staff asks If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual, you may be eligible to receive an infusion of monoclonal antibodies (mABs) at TCMH. If administered in the early stages of the infection, mAB infusions are shown to be effective in slowing down the infection’s progression. mAb infusions can be scheduled with TCMH’s infusion center by calling 417-967-0404.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.; juvenile suspected shooter
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Nixa police officers responded to the domestic call in the area of Barracuda and Walleye Streets.
Police arrest man after barricading himself in Nixa, Mo. home with newborn
Experts warn of ‘perfect storm’ in Missouri as cases jump
Judge sentences ex-Texas County sheriff, his ex-chief deputy on forgery convictions

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second half of an NFL football game...
Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications
Chadwin Wade, 46, of Licking faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.
Texas County deputies arrest man for firing at family inside a buggy
Taste of the Ozarks: Mini Cheese Balls
Taste of the Ozarks: Mini Cheese Balls
Taste of the Ozarks: Mini Cheese Balls