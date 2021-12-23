Three Springfield men plead guilty in Capitol breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Three southwestern Missouri men have pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanors for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Kansas City Star reports that 45-year-old Zachary Martin and two brothers, 44-year-old Michael Quick and 49-year-old Stephen Quick, pleaded guilty Thursday. Each could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine at sentencing on March 17. They also must pay $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. All three men are from Springfield.

All told, eight of 17 Missourians charged in the Capitol riot have entered guilty pleas.

