Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.; juvenile suspected shooter
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Nixa police officers responded to the domestic call in the area of Barracuda and Walleye Streets.
Police arrest man after barricading himself in Nixa, Mo. home with newborn
Experts warn of ‘perfect storm’ in Missouri as cases jump

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
Officers responded to an apartment complex off of the 200 block of East Norton Road Wednesday...
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: Police shoot & kill man outside north Springfield apartment complex
December 5, 2021 Victim estimates $4,000 in tools, equipment and electronics was stolen.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man and woman steal $4,000 in tools from southwest Springfield home
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man and woman steals thousands of dollars in tools from southwest Springfield home