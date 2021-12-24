Advertisement

Branson businesses experience winter shopping comeback season

By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy Christmas Eve in Branson as visitors hit the stores for some last-minute shopping.

Business owners say the recent boom has helped them recover from a down 2020.

“It’s been a lot better than last year, last year because of COVID and all the restrictions,” said Missouriamish.com sales manager Kyle Smith.

Smith says this has been the bounce-back shopping season they hoped.

”Much much better, more people, more everything,” said Smith.

The bounce-back helped his small business stay afloat when others haven’t been so lucky.

“Mom and pop shops like us, it’s much harder than it is for a big store brand name,” Smith said.

New stores are opening around the city, including businesses like Main Street Nutrition, which opened just two months ago. Co-owner Micahel Barnett says he thinks it’s a great time to open a business because Branson is booming.

”In comparison to last year, there’s been a lot more foot traffic out here as far as downtown this season has been, a lot busier as far as tourism so it’s been great for business,” said Barnett.

He says it was sad to see so many hard-working businesses not make it through the pandemic.

”I think it’s great to be able to see these businesses starting to bounce back and be able to come back into the community and make money and do good for themselves,” Barnett said.

He and others alike and looking ahead to the new year.

”I think it’s going to be even better,” said Barnett.

