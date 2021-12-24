CATCH-A-CROOK: Man and woman steal $4,000 in tools from southwest Springfield home
Greene County investigators say the couple is driving a white car similar to a Ford Focus.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and theft from December 5. The crime happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Glenn Avenue. The neighborhood is southwest of Scenic Avenue and Republic Road.
Home security video shows a man and a woman walk up to the driveway. Both of them appear to be wearing gloves. They arrived at the home in a small to mid-sized white vehicle. Deputy Paige Rippee says it’s possible the car is a Ford Fusion. Investigators say the man and woman walked into the open garage.
The couple stole several tools, equipment and electronics. The items include a 37″ Samsung TV, small Dewalt power tools, an air compressor, stereo system, Wifi camera and a hoverboard. The home owner estimates the stolen property to be valued at approximately $4,000.
If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
