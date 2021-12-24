Advertisement

Police investigate car break-ins at a south Springfield apartment complex

By Liam Garrity
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating car break-ins at a south Springfield apartment complex.

The incident happened at the Bradford Apartments in the 3500 block of South National on Friday morning.

Brendan Luetkenhaus says three men were rifling through cars around 3 a.m. He believes they were looking for cash. When he confronted them, the robbers pointed a gun at him. The robbers told Luetkenhaus to leave. He then called the police.

“It’s a cowardly move,” said Luetkenhaus. “A breaking and entering charge is not worth it. Nobody should die because you had to break into their car. You can’t steal from somebody and then be mad enough to take their life.”

He says this also happened to his sister and neighbors recently. Luetkenhaus asks for any witnesses to these break-ins to come forward to the police.

