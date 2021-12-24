Advertisement

Privacy lawsuit filed by Duggar sisters set for April trial

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal trial has been reset for April in a case brought by four sisters of Josh Duggar who sued over the release of records from a police investigation that concluded the former reality television star fondled them.

The trial was set for early December, but a judge delayed it because Duggar’s criminal trial on receiving and possessing child pornography was set for around the same time. Duggar, 33, was convicted.

Duggar and his sisters are part of a large Arkansas family that starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that Duggar as a juvenile molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after getting a tip but concluded that the statute of limitations had expired.

Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar filed the lawsuit in 2017 claiming officials improperly released redacted police investigation documents to a magazine. Their attorneys say the documents made it easy to identify them.

The defendants are officials with the city of Springdale and Washington County. Their attorneys have said the women have chosen to tell parts of their stories publicly in various ways.

Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

