Advertisement

Protecting children too young for a COVID-19 Vaccine during holiday gatherings

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Children under the age of five have not been approved yet for the COVID-19 vaccine. There are simple things you can do to protect them.

“[It’s] better to keep groups down to a smaller number,” Dr. Guy Kline, a physician at Mercy’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Clinic says. “Maybe cut down 10 to 15.”

Kline says social distancing is also important even if everyone was tested before your gathering.

“Your test is not going to be real 100% accurate, especially with little kids,” he says. “So maybe grandma shouldn’t be having the little two-year-old or three-year-old sitting on their lap.”

Kline recommends picking a big room, for your gathering so you can social distance as well.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone not vaccinated, like children ages two and older, should wear masks indoors in public. If you are around someone younger than two or they cannot wear a mask for other reasons, doctors suggest limiting visits with unvaccinated people.

Kline also recommends family members continue to wash their hands. He says it’s one of the best ways to prevent the spread.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Officers responded to an apartment complex off of the 200 block of East Norton Road Wednesday...
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: Police shoot & kill man outside north Springfield apartment complex
Michelle Huffman lost $1,000 in a romance scam.
On Your Side: Sarcoxie, Mo. woman believed she talked with superstar chef, scammed out of $1,000
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri not updated; Arkansas adds 1,700+ new cases Friday

Latest News

Highs should again be in the 60s and 70s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Very Merry Warm Christmas
Health experts in the Ozarks share precautions for children under the age of 5 as COVID-19...
Health experts in the Ozarks share precautions for children under the age of 5 as COVID-19 spreads
Police investigates break-ins at Springfield apartment complex.
Police investigate car break-ins at a south Springfield apartment complex
Police investigate car break-ins at a south Springfield apartment complex