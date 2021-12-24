Advertisement

SANTA TRACKER: Track Santa’s trip to the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children.

The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music, and other holiday fun. Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 66 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa. A newspaper ad had listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

