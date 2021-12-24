Springfield Police say holiday trash can be a target for thieves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After unwrapping your Christmas presents, Springfield Police is reminding you to be cautious on where you’re pitching your unwanted trash. If you have a toy, TV or any type of gift box out in the open it can paint your home as a target for thieves.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Jennifer Charleston said to break down the unwanted trash and put it in an opaque trash bag or bin. Charleston said when trash is placed next to the street or curb it’s considered abandoned property. If someone is going through your trash you can call 911 and officers will respond and investigate if the person is doing more than collecting items, causing a disturbance or tossing trash in the street or yard.

”Just because something hasn’t happened to you or hasn’t happened to some of your friends. But you hear the stories that occur. Absolutely. Those things can happen to you. So I always tell people to secure your property. And the safer you can be. That’s the best deterrent you can use to so you won’t become that victim.

Another option is to recycle your box at a local recycling center. All three recycling sites in Springfield allow cardboard, but it has to be flattened to fit through the slot. It’s free to the public but donations are accepted.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.