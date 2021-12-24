Advertisement

Stockton, Mo. boarding school doctor accused of child sex crimes

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — The doctor for a private Christian boarding school that has been the focus of an abuse investigation in Missouri has been charged with child sex crimes.

The Kansas City Star reports that an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 57-year-old David Earl Smock, the longtime physician for Agape Boarding School.

Smock is charged with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age, court records show. Smock was not in custody as of Friday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Officers responded to an apartment complex off of the 200 block of East Norton Road Wednesday...
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: Police shoot & kill man outside north Springfield apartment complex
Michelle Huffman lost $1,000 in a romance scam.
On Your Side: Sarcoxie, Mo. woman believed she talked with superstar chef, scammed out of $1,000
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

SANTA TRACKER: Track Santa’s trip to the Ozarks
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri redistricting efforts hit snags in Legislature
Privacy lawsuit filed by Duggar sisters set for April trial
3 cars damaged by a fire in Nixa, Mo.
3 cars damaged by a fire in Nixa, Mo.