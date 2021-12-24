Three cars damaged by a fire in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a storage lot Friday morning. The lot is located in the 800 blk. of West Enterprise Lane, west of U.S. 160.

Firefighters from Battlefield, Ozark, and Republic also responded to the fire just before 6:00 a.m.

Investigators are working to find out what started the fire. No one was hurt.

