Three cars damaged by a fire in Nixa, Mo.

Three cars were damaged by a fire at a storage lot in Nixa, Mo.
Three cars were damaged by a fire at a storage lot in Nixa, Mo.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a storage lot Friday morning. The lot is located in the 800 blk. of West Enterprise Lane, west of U.S. 160.

Firefighters from Battlefield, Ozark, and Republic also responded to the fire just before 6:00 a.m.

Investigators are working to find out what started the fire. No one was hurt.

