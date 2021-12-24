Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.; juvenile suspected shooter
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Nixa police officers responded to the domestic call in the area of Barracuda and Walleye Streets.
Police arrest man after barricading himself in Nixa, Mo. home with newborn
Experts warn of ‘perfect storm’ in Missouri as cases jump

Latest News

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Officers responded to an apartment complex off of the 200 block of East Norton Road Wednesday...
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: Police shoot & kill man outside north Springfield apartment complex
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Kim Potter found guilty