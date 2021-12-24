Where to turn if you need COVID-19 testing this Christmas weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sticking a swab up your nose is not the way most people want to spend their Christmas.

But with the Omicron variant and the holidays combining for a one-two punch of rapidly spreading new cases, that may be something many people may need to do this weekend to find out if they’ve got the virus.

“Testing is one of the key fights against COVID,” said Christopher Sampson of MU Health Care. “And the ability to do home testing really helps out.”

So if you’re starting to fill puny as the Christmas weekend approaches and you’re supposed to visit friends or family to share in holiday cheer?

“Error on the side of caution and stay home until you can get tested,” said Rinda Davis, the Assistant Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

There are many kinds of at-home testing kits on the market but there’s a lack of availability nationwide right now until President Biden’s plan to hand out testing kits gets started.

“Binax is the one that we recommend,” Davis said. “But I know the popularity of those have increased and so there has been a shortage.”

In fact, Walgreens and CVS are limiting the number of kits each customer can buy.

So if you get into a situation where to get tested on Christmas day you’re best bet is probably going to an urgent care center.

All four of Mercy’s Go-Health clinics in Springfield will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas while Cox’s Turner Center will also have testing available on Saturday.

But whenever and wherever you end up getting tested, Todd Nix with Alps pharmacy, which does both testing and monoclonal antibody treatments, explains that there are two types of COVID-19 tests to consider.

There’s the quicker rapid antigen test.

“What that’s looking for is just the protein on the surface of the virus,” Nix explained. “The only fault in that test is if you’re not symptomatic and you don’t have a confirmed exposure, the test can show a false negative.”

While antigen tests look for virus protein, molecular tests look at the virus’ genetic material.

“A PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test is going to amplify another sort of viral molecule in the body,” Nix said. “That test is much more accurate. For travel and asymptomatic individuals I would recommend that because it can show any sort of virus you may be housing that’s not going to be strong enough to show up on a rapid test.”

Another reminder is if you do get a home test, make sure you do it right. Home tests have a tendency to produce more inaccurate results but that’s mainly due to the fact that instead of a trained professional administering the test, individuals are trying to stick a swab way up their nose on their own.

“A lot of times home tests are inaccurate because people don’t follow the directions very closely,” Nix pointed out. “You do want to go up the nostril about an inch to an inch-and-a-half and make 5-10 large swirls, really getting on the mucus membranes and making sure that you get a good sample. It’s going to be a strange feeling. You’re going to have your eyes water and you’re going to want to cough and sneeze. But keep that in mind before you start the test.”

And also remember that a major reason to get tested is because flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms are hard to differentiate.

“A couple of symptoms that are different are the loss of taste and smell,” Nix said. “That is something that is more common in a COVID-infected person. But that’s why if you do have any sort of symptoms like that it is important to get tested to see if it’s the flu or COVID. These days we have treatment options for COVID and the sooner those options are deployed in that person the better the outcomes and the better the chances of reducing hospitalizations.”

