2-year-old dies in gun accident on Christmas Eve in Independence, Mo.

(Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released.

Police said they were initially told that the child was struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting. Investigators later determined that was not that case, but rather the child was struck by a bullet while handling the weapon, police said in a news release.

Police say an adult who was in the home fled when officers arrived, and their vehicle crashed at the intersection of Truman and Noland roads. The driver fled the crash scene and is still being sought.

