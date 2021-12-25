Advertisement

An Ozarks music legend appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Courtesy: 'Wheel of Fortune'(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune featured an Ozarks musical legend.

Ozark Mountain Daredevils co-founder Michael ‘Supe’ Granda appeared on the show as a contestant. He won $9,500.

In the player intros with host Pat Sajak, Supe explained he got his nickname in college. It involved a Superman costume and a bottle of tequila. Pat and Supe later discussed the Daredevils No. 1 song ‘Jackie Blue.’

Supe said his grandkids encouraged him to try out for the game show.

