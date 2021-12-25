Ava, Mo. monastery continues 30-year fruitcake tradition while combatting shortage of monks.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A small monastery in Ava is known across the world for it’s specialty fruitcakes. Baking fruitcakes has been a tradition at Assumption Abbey for more than 30 years.

Business manager Michael Hampton says the monks at Assumption Abbey bake fruitcakes six days a week from February to mid-December.

“It’s kind of neat that just this little place in Ava, Missouri can have such an impact on so many people’s holidays,” Hampton says.

And 90% of the fruitcakes made at the monastery are shipped out from October to December for the holiday season. Hampton says the finished products are shipped to countries all over the world.

“They do go everywhere,” Hampton says. “I think in the time I’ve been here I’ve shipped to about every country you can think of and some I didn’t know existed. We’ve shipped a fruitcake just about everywhere. They’ve definitely grown in popularity.”

The monks bake 126 fruitcakes each day, which totals to more than 30,000 fruitcakes made and shipped out each year.

“We’re at max capacity right now,” Hampton says. “That’s what they’re capable of baking. Everything’s done by hand, no real machinery other than a mixer and an oven. 126 a day is what we can fit in an oven.”

Father Cyprian says Assumption Abbey is a monastery for contemplative monks, meaning their way of life is filled with prayer and sacrifice for their brothers and sisters in the world.

“But because we don’t serve hands on, we figured we should support ourselves by our own manual labor,” Father Cyprian says.

The money made from fruitcake sales supports the monastery for the entire year.

“I’m not so sure the monastery could be here if it wasn’t for that income,” Hampton says.

However, Father Cyprian says the bigger issue has been the declined interest in people becoming monks.

“We became so few and so old American monks here that we turned to the Vietnamese,” Father Cyprian says. “They are Cistercian monks and we are Trappist monks but we’re just a reform of the Cistercians.”

Of the 10 to 12 monks at Assumption Abbey, Father Cyprian says half of them are American and half are Vietnamese.

“We’re able to continue our monastery and community life so it’s a very interesting sort of arrangement and new development,” Father Cyprian says.

The fruitcakes are sold year-round but they’re sold out. They can be ordered online once baking starts back up next month.

