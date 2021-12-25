Boil advisory issued for the city of Everton, Mo. after water main break

Advertisement

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVERTON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Everton, Missouri has issued a boil advisory for the entire city until further notice.

The boil advisory comes as crews investigate a water leak on Christmas Day in city limits. The city manager tells KY3 that they hope to have the issue resolved by Monday, but an exact timeframe is unknown.

City leaders ask you to vigorously boil water for three minutes prior to use.  Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption.

A boil water advisory is issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to public water systems when a threat to the public health exists, or is likely to exist, that boiling the water will remedy. For more information, CLICK HERE.

