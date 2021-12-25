Advertisement

Boy safe after Nixa police find him walking alone on Christmas Day

A Nixa boy is safe after Nixa police found him walking alone on Christmas Day along Nicholas...
A Nixa boy is safe after Nixa police found him walking alone on Christmas Day along Nicholas Road.(Nixa Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A boy is safe after Nixa police found him walking alone on Christmas Day along Nicholas Road.

Police spotted a 2-year-old boy walking along the road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. About an hour later, they identified the boy and his parents. Authorities have not released his name.

Police are investigating what led up to the situation. No missing child reports were filed before the boy was found.

According to a Facebook post from Nixa police, the boy is currently safe and was warmed under the supervision of first responders.

