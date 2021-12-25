Advertisement

Christmas Eve homicide involving sword in Cape Girardeau

Brittany Wilson was taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department have arrested a woman accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword late at night on Christmas Eve.

At 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a 911 call at 378 Barberry St.

The call was from a female who said she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

The female, identified as Brittany Wilson, 32, from Cape Girardeau, was found by officers at the doorway to the residence, with the sword in the front lawn.

The police department said they found her deceased boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, in the bedroom with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

According to officers, Wilson said she and Foster had taken some methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Wilson also told officers that she believed Foster has had several other entities living inside his body for the past several months.

Officers say she claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals as well.

Wilson told officers that by stabbing Foster, she was “setting him free” of his entities.

After stabbing him a total of three times, she called the police.

Brittany Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

She was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

Her cash bond has been set at $2 million.

