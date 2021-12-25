Doolittle Fire Protection District officials are trying to catch suspected arsonist after nearly 3 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The small town of Newburg has a big problem.

For the past three years crews with the Doolittle Fire Protection District say they’ve put out more than suspicious 20 fires

“A lot of older people here. A lot of churches. Everybody tries to help everybody out,” said Nicole Smith.

She has lived in small, quiet town of Newburg for the past several years.

“Everybody knows everybody that’s for sure.,” she said.

She says everyone also knows about the suspected arsonist authorities are working to catch.

“If they don’t burn all the way he’ll come back to them and set them on fire again. There was a place up there on the hill that he actually caught on fire three times and it’s finally burned to the ground,” explained Smith.

“Structure fires late at night. Some of them were vacant. Some of them were occupied. It went from there to little grass fires, natural cover fires, said Doolittle Fire Protection District Captain Brandon Williams. “We’re trying to come together as a team and figure out what the problem is here.”

We took a ride with Williams to get a better idea of just how destructive this suspected arsonist is.

“People in this city are good people. It’s just that point one percent that’s causing all this trouble,” he said.

We asked, “Have you gotten any leads on any of the fires?”

“Just on that one, we were able to determine that there was some type of flammable liquid poured. But other than that no,” said Williams.

Running out of options Williams has posted a call to action on the department’s social media page. State authorities are offering a $5000 reward for any information that could help in their investigation.

“We’re between a rock and a hard place right now but we want to make sure people are aware of what’s going on,” said Williams.

Smith said, “I wouldn’t wish prison on anybody but if you can’t live in society that’s where you belong.”

Right now Doolittle Fire has a burn ban in place until further notice.

If you know anything about the suspected arson fires you could get a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

To make a report call the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON

