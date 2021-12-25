Funeral services set for Missouri fire official killed in accident

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Funeral services are now set for Bryant Gladney, Boone County Fire Protection District’s assistant chief who was fatally struck while working an accident scene.

The district said in a news release that visitation will be Monday evening, and a funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri campus. A procession will then travel to a funeral home for a private family service.

Gladney died in an accident that occurred at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Columbia, as he was working at the scene of a previous accident. Authorities say a tractor-trailer traveling at a high rate of speed struck Gladney’s vehicle, then struck an ambulance and the truck involved in the earlier crash.

Gladney was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died.

