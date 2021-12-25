REPORT: Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols ahead of Week 16, Travis Kelce ‘still has a shot’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs will have at least one of their key offensive pieces ready ahead of Sunday’s Week 16 match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has cleared COVID-19 protocols, while tight end Travis Kelce “still has a shot,” for the Chiefs’ 2021 home finale Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play Sunday and Travis Kelce “still has a shot” but still has not been cleared, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2021

With three weeks of regular season remaining, the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold the top spot in the AFC with a record of 10-4.

