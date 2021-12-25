Advertisement

REPORT: Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols ahead of Week 16, Travis Kelce ‘still has a shot’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs will have at least one of their key offensive pieces ready ahead of Sunday’s Week 16 match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has cleared COVID-19 protocols, while tight end Travis Kelce “still has a shot,” for the Chiefs’ 2021 home finale Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With three weeks of regular season remaining, the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold the top spot in the AFC with a record of 10-4.

