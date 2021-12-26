Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops, Boy Scouts launch annual Christmas tree recycling program through New Year’s Eve

The Boy Scouts, Bass Pro Shops and the Missouri Department of Conservation want your real Christmas trees for its annual recycling program.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now that Christmas has passed, families may begin taking down their Christmas decorations soon.

As families prepare to take down their Christmas trees, there comes the question of how to dispose it? For non-artificial trees, there are specific procedures to properly recycle it.

Bass Pro Shops kicks off its 35th annual Bass Pro Shops Christmas tree recycling program Sunday in Springfield. The program is meant to recycle Christmas trees and repurpose in ways that provide wildlife habitat for rabbits, quail and songbirds.

From Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, you can drop off your Christmas Trees in east parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops flagship store at 1938 S. Campbell Avenue. Drop off hours are from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

The Ozarks Trail Council Boy Scouts, Wah-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow, will manage the collection area by unloading trees and loading trailers. After trees are collected, Bass Pro Shops will haul them to designated wildlife habitat sites at local conservation areas in trailers. Bass Pro Shops encourages donations of $10 per tree to support Ozarks Trail Council Boy Scout projects.

Since Bass Pro Shops began the Christmas tree recycling program back in 1986, more than 300,000 Christmas trees have been recycled to benefit wildlife habitat. All trees recycled through the program find new purpose as valuable cover and habitat at local conservation areas, benefiting wildlife and conservation efforts across the Ozarks.

