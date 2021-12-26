Advertisement

Branson firefighters help clean up church after fire Saturday evening

Branson firefighters helped clean up a church that caught on fire Saturday evening, which...
Branson firefighters helped clean up a church that caught on fire Saturday evening, which allowed the church to hold its Sunday morning service without any setbacks.(Branson MO Fire Rescue)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson firefighters helped clean up a church that caught on fire Saturday evening, which allowed the church to hold its Sunday morning service without any setbacks.

Fire crews responded after an automatic fire alarm went off Saturday at Faith and Wisdom Church.

When firefighters arrived, they determined the fire had started in a small utility room. The fire had been extinguished by the fire sprinkler system, but firefighters had to shut off the sprinklers.

Crews helped out with extensive cleanup, using vent fans to clear out the smoke. They also used squeegees to remove water from the building to prevent it from spreading into the sanctuary.

It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused at this time or how it started. Though the church was able to reopen Sunday and hold morning services.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: 'Wheel of Fortune'
An Ozarks music legend appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A Nixa boy is safe after Nixa police found him walking alone on Christmas Day along Nicholas...
Boy safe after Nixa police find him walking alone on Christmas Day
Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’
Holiday roasted turkey
LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day in the Ozarks
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Man shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving in Kansas City suburbs
grass
Springfield on track for warmest December since 1889, second warmest on record
The Boy Scouts, Bass Pro Shops and the Missouri Department of Conservation want your real...
Bass Pro Shops, Boy Scouts launch annual Christmas tree recycling program through New Year’s Eve
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with...
Chiefs could clinch playoff spot Sunday; Kelce out due to COVID-19 protocols