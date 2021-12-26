Camdenton man dies after ATV crash on Christmas Eve

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Camdenton man died from injuries after an ATV crash Friday afternoon in rural Camden County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Kenneth Mustain, 57, as the victim.

Investigators say Mustain was driving an ATV that ran off the roadway and overturned. He was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday along Greenview Drive near Hermit Hollow Drive.

MSHP Troop F, which covers part of the Lake of the Ozarks region and south-central Missouri, has investigated 77 deaths from crashes in 2021.

