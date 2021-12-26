FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weather just keeps on coming

Sunday is starting out mild with temperatures in the 40s across the region. A warm front is lifting north through the region and allowing temperatures to top out in the 60s and 70s again this afternoon.

There will likely be significant cloud cover, but some peeks of sun are possible. A few spotty showers aren’t out of the question, either, with the best chance being Sunday evening and night as the front returns south as a cold front. Once again, the front will not get very far south before stalling, and widespread clouds are expected to develop on Monday as the upper flow remains from the southwest.

Temperatures Monday will be in the lower 60s. The front will then come back north again on Tuesday for the last time as a warm front, bringing in some juicy air and a very good chance for rain. There is the potential for some locally heavy rain, in fact, and a few rumbles of thunder. The best chance for heavier rain will be in central and southern Missouri this time around. The front will swing back through as a cold front late Tuesday evening and bring an end to the rain, along with dropping temperatures. Dry and significantly cooler weather is on tap for the middle of the week, with highs in the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we’ll start warming back up again with highs in the 50s. Models are in excellent agreement (at least for now) on another warm rain setting up for New Year’s Day.

