Man shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving in Kansas City suburbs

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man was likely shot and killed while he was driving near the Kansas City suburb of Raytown on Saturday.

Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said gunshots were reported around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The officers who responded to that report found a vehicle that appeared to have been damaged by bullets off the road.

Inside the vehicle, police found a man who had been shot. Paramedics tried to help him but he died at the scene of the crash near 4900 Raytown Road.

Investigators believe someone in another vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s car and fired gunshots before fleeing.

