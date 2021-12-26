Advertisement

Missouri Job Center seeks feedback from business owners through regional workforce survey

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center is requesting feedback from business owners around the Ozarks after recently launching a regional workforce survey.

The survey is an initiative of the Ozark Region Workforce Development Board created in partnership with the Missouri Job Center operated by the City of Springfield. CLICK HERE to participate in the survey.

Organizers are collecting feedback to analyze workforce trends and challenges for businesses around southwest Missouri.

“The job market situation is rapidly changing fueled by lingering effects of the pandemic. Now more than ever, we want to hear from you - the business community - on how your company is responding to the issues at hand,” says the Missouri Job Center.

Organizers say the feedback will be used to form recommendations and better address workforce development programs to fit the needs of businesses.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

