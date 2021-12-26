Santa’s Secret Helpers: First responders surprise families in Stone County with Christmas gifts

CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - Santa’s Secret Helpers is giving gifts to Stone County children in need for the sixth straight year.

Crane police officer Tom Harrier organized Santa’s Secret Helpers in 2016 to help children whose families fell on financial hardships.

The hope is to give children a Christmas and bridge the gap between law enforcement and other first responders.

“It’s absolutely incredible when you see the joy that this brings to the children’s faces, the gratitude from the parents who see their children getting gifts that they wouldn’t have had gifts,” said Harrier.

The Kimberling City, Branson West, Crane, and Galena Police Departments, along with the Southern Stone County and Northern Stone County Fire Districts, help deliver gifts.

This year, Santa’s Secret Helpers supported 29 families, delivering gifts to 94 children total. First responders also raised $5,100 for families in need.

“We love our community, we love our first responders, fire department and police officers, and it’s pretty amazing,“ said Alan Morin from one of the nominated families. “We’re just very thankful and we cherish moments like this.”

“We get together and have a list of kiddos that we go shopping for, and we get together with lists of their favorite color, what they like, all that good stuff,” said Janie Howland with Santa’s Secret Helpers. “It’s a humbling experience and to see the the joy it brings for something as simple as a coat or a pillow or a toothbrush, it makes you stop and reflect on what you have.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.