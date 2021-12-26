Springfield residents make lasting memories during unseasonably warm Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This Christmas day, magic was in the air, but it never really started to “look a lot” like Christmas.

“You expect it to be really cold and hopefully get some snow, but you know,” says Springfield resident Hannah Snyder.

“I’m originally from St. Louis, and it typically always snows around Christmas there, so it’s different for sure,” explains resident William Kirn.

Mother nature threw the idea of a White Christmas out the door pretty early on.

“Right now we are actually running as the second warmest December on record,” explains National Weather Service Meteorologist Kyle Perez.

Perez says not only is it shaping up to be the second warmest December on record, but we also almost beat the record for the warmest Christmas altogether, a record that was set way back in the late 1800′s. It ended up being the 4th warmest Christmas day in the Springfield area.

“The pattern does not really support any kind of winter activity on the horizon,” says Perez. “Looking through next week into the new year, we’re gonna cool off, but we’re only talking about cooling off into the 50′s. So, still five to ten degrees above normal for this time of year.”

But, it was a warm Christmas that many took advantage of. If you were to drive past many of the parks around Springfield, you would have seen kids playing on playgrounds, parents pushing babies in strollers, and a whole lot of dogs on leashes having a great time.

“I like playing on the playground,” says David, a kid who spent the day playing in the park.

“I like playing on the tennis court,” says James, David’s brother.

What everyone did, inside and out, had something in common though. Everyone made special memories with their friends and families. And that’s what Christmas, white or green, is all about.

