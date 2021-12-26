Advertisement

Springfield on track for warmest December since 1889, second warmest on record

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After several weeks of unseasonably warm weather, new data shows that the Springfield, Missouri, is on track for its warmest December since 1889.

The National Weather Service compiled data from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center and released findings Sunday, which project that Springfield will finish the month with its second warmest December on record.

The rankings are based on the average December temperature. Through Christmas Day, the Springfield area is averaging a temperature around 48 degrees per day. Only ten days have had a low temperature below freezing. Thirteen days have ended with a high temperature of at least 60 degrees.

“Right now, we are actually running as the second warmest December on record,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Kyle Perez. “The pattern does not really support any kind of winter activity on the horizon. Looking through next week into the new year, we’re gonna cool off, but we’re only talking about cooling off into the 50′s, so still five to ten degrees above normal for this time of year.”

Christmas Day itself nearly broke a record with a high temperature of 68 degrees. It ended up being the fourth-warmest Christmas Day in the Springfield region.

Warm weather has contributed to a few severe weather outbreaks in the Ozarks region, most notably on Dec. 10 when the National Weather Service confirmed EF1 tornadoes with speeds up to 90 miles per hour in Stone and Webster counties.

“The storms were created by a warm and humid airmass interacting with strong jet stream winds and a stout cold front to produce rapid lifting and turning of the atmosphere,” said KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst. “Strong cold front plunging south lift this air to create the severe weather.”

The next closest December in the 21st century in terms of warmth came in 2015, when the Springfield area reported an average temperature of nearly 44 degrees.

