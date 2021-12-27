5 juveniles charged for Berryville, Ark. vandalism spree

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Five students of the Berryville School District face felony charges after a vandalism spree.

The vandals face charges of criminal mischief and shoplifting.

Investigators say hit Berryville Intermediate School, equipment at the Berryville Community Center, and several local businesses. Police say they caught the group on security cameras spray-painting vulgar messages on a sign and doors of the intermediate school. The vandals are facing charges of criminal mischief and shoplifting. The investigation found the juveniles had also stolen the paint used from a Walmart.

The total damage exceeds an estimate of $1,000. Berryville Police Chief Robert Bartos says that amount warrants the felony charges.

“If it costs more than $1,000 man-hours and supplies to fix whatever’s torn up, then it becomes the felony,” he explained.

Vandalism has been an ongoing issue in Berryville in recent months. In October, the city offered up a reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for a string of vandalism to new bathrooms at the community pool.

“Vandalism in the area just takes away from the good we can do,” said Renee Allison, the Parks Department director in Berryville. “With having those kinds of facilities in this small of a town, our budgets are not big at all, and what we do have we want to put towards making things better for families that live here.”

The latest spree is an extensive one, ranging across multiple properties, including retail stores like CATO and equipment at the local skate park.

”Well, you know, the city and the taxpayers are a little upset with the spray paint, because of the money and effort put into those facilities,” said Chief Bartos. ”At least showing the public that it won’t be tolerated will hopefully seize any future vandalism.“

Further investigation also connected one of the accused to another vandalism incident on December 9. On top of the charges, each student is also facing discipline by the school district, including in-school suspension.

