Arkansas IF Robert Moore named a Preseason All-American

Arkansas’ Robert Moore is a preseason All-American for the second year in a row.

The Razorback infielder earned second-team recognition at second base from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its 2022 preseason All-America teams. Moore was also named a preseason All-American prior to the start of the 2021 campaign, garnering second and third-team praise from Baseball America and D1Baseball, respectively.

Moore slashed .283/.384/.558 with a team-leading 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 2021, his first full season with the Razorbacks. The junior established himself as one of college baseball’s premier middle infielders, earning spots on the All-SEC First Team, Newcomer All-SEC Team and SEC All-Defensive Team after the year.

The Leawood, Kan., native has received freshman All-America honors in each of his first two seasons at Arkansas. Moore, the first Razorback in program history to earn freshman All-America status in multiple seasons, was eligible for the recognition as a sophomore due to the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Baseball America ranks Moore as the No. 8 college prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft as well as the second-best second baseman among all college prospects. D1Baseball, meanwhile, ranks Moore as the No. 10 college prospect and the second-best collegiate second baseman ahead of the upcoming draft.

Moore and Arkansas, the reigning SEC regular season and tournament champion, open the 2022 campaign – the Razorbacks’ 100th season of competition – against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

