Bass Pro Shops, Boy Scouts offer Christmas tree recycling service in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas trees are often the centerpiece in a home’s Christmas decorations. But now that we’re past the official holiday, many are looking for where they can drop off their live trees.

Bass Pro Shops is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation, and the Ozarks Trail Council Boy Scouts to offer a drop-off location, so families can recycle their trees while supporting a good cause. Sunday was the first day of the program.

Eagle Scout Declan O’Brian explains the drop-off process is pretty simple.

“They just bring their trees here, and we carry them for them into the trailer,” explains O’Brian.

Twenty trees were dropped off on the first day. One of them was from Springfield resident Amy Chenoweth, who appreciated the convenience.

“I’m probably early to be bringing my tree, but it’s nice to be able to do this today,” says Chenoweth.

But it goes a lot deeper than that. For Boy Scout Brendon Short, who’s pretty new to the troop, it was a great opportunity to bond and make new friends.

“It’s pretty fun,” says Short. “When you come down from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, you’re usually new, and when I came down I was welcomed. It’s like a family.”

After trees are dropped off, they don’t just sit in the trailer. Bass Pro Shops plans to take them to conservation areas around Southwest Missouri, so they can get a second life as a habitat for wildlife.

”It’s good to know that my tree is gonna go do something else besides be a decoration in my house,” says Chenoweth.

“It’s a really good thing that they come here and give it to us to recycle it,” explains Short. “We can use it to help other living things.”

Here’s what you should know before planning to drop off a tree:

The drop-off location is at 1938 S Campbell Avenue, in the parking lot across from the main entrance to Bass Pro Shops.

Trees are accepted from noon until 6 p.m., every day through December 31st.

Organizers ask that all ornaments, lights, and decorations be removed from trees before being dropped off.

Artificial trees will not be accepted.

Donations to the Boy Scouts are also appreciated. On Sunday, the troop collected around $160 in donations.

