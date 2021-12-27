Advertisement

Eight people die on Missouri roads over Christmas weekend

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eight people died on Missouri roadways over the long Christmas weekend, two fewer than the holiday period in 2020.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday that troopers worked 310 total accidents during the period from Thursday through Sunday, including 92 accidents with injuries. The patrol also made 67 arrests for driving while intoxicated.

State troopers handled two fatal accidents in the St. Louis area and two in central Missouri. The other four fatal wrecks were investigated by police in Kansas City, St. Louis and two St. Louis suburbs — Overland and Wentzville.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

