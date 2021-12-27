Firefighters battle vacant fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire Monday afternoon in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the home near Lynn and LaFontaine.

The fire damaged the second story of the home. Neighbors tell KY3 News this was not the first time the home has caught fire. Firefighters say nobody was injured.

