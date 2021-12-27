Advertisement

Firefighters battle vacant fire in Springfield

Firefighters responded to the home near Lynn and LaFontaine in Springfield.
Firefighters responded to the home near Lynn and LaFontaine in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire Monday afternoon in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the home near Lynn and LaFontaine.

The fire damaged the second story of the home. Neighbors tell KY3 News this was not the first time the home has caught fire. Firefighters say nobody was injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter
Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’
A Nixa boy is safe after Nixa police found him walking alone on Christmas Day along Nicholas...
Boy safe after Nixa police find him walking alone on Christmas Day
Man found dead in vehicle pulled from pond in Pulaski County, Mo.
Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday

Latest News

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District has new devices to better save people during...
Southern Stone County Fire Protection District using LUCAS devices for cardiac arrest incidents
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 8,200 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,000 new cases
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Courtesy: Osage Beach Fire Dept.
Osage Beach Fire Dept. mourns firefighter who died of COVID-19 complications