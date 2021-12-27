Advertisement

First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – First responders are searching for a plane that was reported to have crashed Sunday evening in Arkansas.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, whose agency is assisting with the search, told KAIT8 that crews have not been able to locate the wreckage because of fog and nightfall, but witnesses have reported the plane went down near Nine Mile Road and Slick Rock Road in rural Sharp County.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said multiple agencies are responding. He did not know the type of plane that crashed or details about those who were on board.

Roork said crews are searching on foot and in the air for the wreckage. A KAIT8 reporter at the scene saw several search and rescue crews along Nine Mile Road.

A cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’
A Nixa boy is safe after Nixa police found him walking alone on Christmas Day along Nicholas...
Boy safe after Nixa police find him walking alone on Christmas Day
Courtesy: 'Wheel of Fortune'
An Ozarks music legend appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Holiday roasted turkey
LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day in the Ozarks

Latest News

gardens aglow
Gardens Aglow, other Springfield sites offer holiday light displays after Christmas
Gardens Aglow, other Springfield sites offer holiday light displays after Christmas
Boy Scouts Declan O'Brian, Brendon Short and Lucas Ruth hold one of the several trees that was...
Bass Pro Shops, Boy Scouts offer Christmas tree recycling service in Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri not updated; Arkansas adds 400+ new cases Sunday