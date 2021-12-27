Advertisement

First responders on scene of plane crash near Sharp and Fulton County line

By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHARP Co., Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple first responders are on the scene of a plane crash near the Sharp and Fulton County line.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts confirmed to KAIT8 that a plane crashed on Slick Rock Road late Sunday evening. Counts did not know the type of plane that crashed or details about those who were on board.

A cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Sheriff Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

KAIT8 has a crew en route and will update this story as we learn more.

